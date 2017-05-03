Am 7. Mai 2017 werden die MTV Movie & TV Awards verliehen. Das sind die Nominierungen aus allen Kategorien:
Movie of the Year – Film des Jahres
- Beauty and the Beast
- Get Out
- Logan
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Bild)
- The Edge of Seventeen
Show of the Year – Serie des Jahres
- Atlanta
- Game of Thrones (Bild)
- Insecure
- Pretty Little Liars
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
Best Kiss – Bester Kuss
- Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight
- Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land
- Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast (Bild)
- Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire
- Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick — Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain – Bester Bösewicht
- Allison Williams — Get Out
- Demogorgon — Stranger Things
- Jared Leto — Suicide Squad (Bild)
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
- Wes Bentley — American Horror Story: Roanoke
Best Host – Bester Show-Moderator
- Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- John Oliver — Last Week Tonight (Bild)
- RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Trevor Noah — The Daily Show
Best Documentary – Bester Dokumentarfilm
- 13th
- I Am Not Your Negro
- O.J.: Made in America (Bild: Caroline Waterlow und Ezra Edelman bei den Oscars 2017)
- This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
- TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition – Bester Reality-Wettbewerb
- America’s Got Talent (Bild: Juror Simon Cowell)
- MasterChef Junior
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelor
- The Voice
Best Actor in a Movie – Bester Filmdarsteller
- Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out
- Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast
- Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen
- Hugh Jackman — Logan
- James McAvoy — Split
- Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures (Bild)
Best Actor in a Show – Bester Seriendarsteller
- Donald Glover — Atlanta
- Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones
- Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead
- Mandy Moore — This Is Us
- Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things (Bild)
Best Comedic Performance – Beste Comedy
- Adam DeVine — Workaholics
- Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City
- Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
- Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy (Bild)
- Will Arnett — The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Hero – Bester Held
- Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Bild)
- Grant Gustin — The Flash
- Mike Colter — Luke Cage
- Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
- Stephen Amell — Arrow
- Taraji P. Henson — Hidden Figures
Tearjerker – "Tränendrüsen-Drücker"
- Game of Thrones — Hodors Tod
- Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith erzählt den Kindern von Dereks Tod
- Me Before You — Will sagt Louisa, dass er nicht bei ihr bleiben kann
- Moonlight — Paulas Liebesgeständnis an Chiron
- This Is Us — Jack und Randall beim Karate
Next Generation – Nächste Generation
- Chrissy Metz (Bild)
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Issa Rae
- Riz Ahmed
- Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
– Bestes Duo
- Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice (Bild)
- Daniel Kauuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out
- Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta
- Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan
- Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast
- Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg — Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story – Beste US-amerikanische Geschichte
- Black-ish
- Fresh Off the Boat
- Jane the Virgin
- Moonlight (Bild: Jharrel Jerome (l.) und Ashton Sanders)
- Transparent
Best Fight Against the System – Bester "Kampf gegen das System"
- Get Out
- Hidden Figures
- Loving
- Luke Cage
- Mr. Robot (Bild: Rami Malek)
