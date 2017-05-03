Am 7. Mai 2017 werden die MTV Movie & TV Awards verliehen. Das sind die Nominierungen aus allen Kategorien:



Movie of the Year – Film des Jahres

- Beauty and the Beast

- Get Out

- Logan

- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Bild)

- The Edge of Seventeen



Show of the Year – Serie des Jahres

- Atlanta

- Game of Thrones (Bild)

- Insecure

- Pretty Little Liars

- Stranger Things

Best Kiss – Bester Kuss

- Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome — Moonlight

- Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling — La La Land

- Emma Watson & Dan Stevens — Beauty and the Beast (Bild)

- Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard — Empire

Best Villain – Bester Bösewicht

- Allison Williams — Get Out

- Demogorgon — Stranger Things

- Jared Leto — Suicide Squad (Bild)

- Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

Best Host – Bester Show-Moderator

- Ellen DeGeneres — The Ellen DeGeneres Show

- John Oliver — Last Week Tonight (Bild)

- RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

- Samantha Bee — Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Best Documentary – Bester Dokumentarfilm

- 13th

- I Am Not Your Negro

- O.J.: Made in America (Bild: Caroline Waterlow und Ezra Edelman bei den Oscars 2017)

- This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

Best Reality Competition – Bester Reality-Wettbewerb

- America’s Got Talent (Bild: Juror Simon Cowell)

- MasterChef Junior

- RuPaul’s Drag Race

- The Bachelor

Best Actor in a Movie – Bester Filmdarsteller

- Daniel Kaluuya — Get Out

- Emma Watson — Beauty and the Beast

- Hailee Steinfeld — The Edge of Seventeen

- Hugh Jackman — Logan

- James McAvoy — Split

Best Actor in a Show – Bester Seriendarsteller

- Donald Glover — Atlanta

- Emilia Clarke — Game of Thrones

- Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin

- Jeffrey Dean Morgan — The Walking Dead

- Mandy Moore — This Is Us

Best Comedic Performance – Beste Comedy

- Adam DeVine — Workaholics

- Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson — Broad City

- Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

- Seth MacFarlane — Family Guy (Bild)

Best Hero – Bester Held

- Felicity Jones — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Bild)

- Grant Gustin — The Flash

- Mike Colter — Luke Cage

- Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

- Stephen Amell — Arrow

Tearjerker – "Tränendrüsen-Drücker"

- Game of Thrones — Hodors Tod

- Grey’s Anatomy — Meredith erzählt den Kindern von Dereks Tod

- Me Before You — Will sagt Louisa, dass er nicht bei ihr bleiben kann

- Moonlight — Paulas Liebesgeständnis an Chiron

Next Generation – Nächste Generation

- Chrissy Metz (Bild)

- Daniel Kaluuya

- Issa Rae

- Riz Ahmed

Best Duo – Bestes Duo

- Adam Levine & Blake Shelton — The Voice (Bild)

- Daniel Kauuya & Lil Rel Howery — Get Out

- Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield — Atlanta

- Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen — Logan

- Josh Gad & Luke Evans — Beauty and the Beast

Best American Story – Beste US-amerikanische Geschichte

- Black-ish

- Fresh Off the Boat

- Jane the Virgin

- Moonlight (Bild: Jharrel Jerome (l.) und Ashton Sanders)

