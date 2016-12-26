Infostrecke 26. Dezember 2016 Promis trauern um George Michael Der Tod von Sänger George Michael schockte am Montag auch zahlreiche Prominente. Stars wie Madonna oder Liza Minnelli drückten ihr Mitgefühl aus. I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP Ein von Elton John (@eltonjohn) gepostetes Foto am 25. Dez 2016 um 15:24 Uhr Promis trauern um George Michael Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) 26. Dezember 2016 Promis trauern um George Michael Promis trauern um George Michael George Michael wrote Praying for Time 25 years ago but I truly believe it's message means more now than ever. https://t.co/f03zlWYbLa — James Corden (@JKCorden) 25. Dezember 2016 Promis trauern um George Michael Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 26. Dezember 2016 Promis trauern um George Michael Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always! @happyhippiefdn pic.twitter.com/nBCxjEstDo — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 26. Dezember 2016 Promis trauern um George Michael George Michael: 1963 – 2016. https://t.co/LzwrcPqnJI — Queen (@QueenWillRock) 26. Dezember 2016 Promis trauern um George Michael Its hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end. — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) 25. Dezember 2016 Promis trauern um George Michael 2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) 25. Dezember 2016 Promis trauern um George Michael Feeling very honored to have been part of #GeorgeMichael's #Freedom90 video. His bravery inspired all of us. RIP George 💔 Ein von Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) gepostetes Video am 25. Dez 2016 um 19:08 Uhr Promis trauern um George Michael I am beyond heartbroken and devastated by another tragic loss. R.I.P. dearest Georgy. #GeorgeMichael #ripgeorgemichael Ein von Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) gepostetes Foto am 25. Dez 2016 um 15:55 Uhr 1/11