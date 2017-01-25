Die Reisewebseite Tripadvisor hat für den jährlichen Travellers Choice Award die Bewertungen für Luxushotels in Deutschland untersucht. Heraus kam eine Liste der besten 25 Hotels - zwei der Häuser liegen in Düsseldorf, eines in Köln.

Platz 1: Breidenbacher Hof, Düsseldorf



Platz 1: Breidenbacher Hof, Düsseldorf weniger Die Reisewebseite Tripadvisor hat für den jährlichen Travellers Choice Award die Bewertungen für Luxushotels in Deutschland untersucht. Heraus kam eine Liste der besten 25 Hotels - zwei der Häuser liegen in Düsseldorf, eines in Köln.