Infostrecke

So leben Chris und Norma

 

Somebody's thriving 🥂 #myneighbornorma

Ein von Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) gepostetes Foto am

Der Schauspieler und seine "Nachbarsoma" erobern auf Instagram die Herzen.

So leben Chris und Norma

 

Norma and I are finally watching one of her favorites together! 👵🏻👨🏻#haroldandmaude #myneighbornorma

Ein von Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) gepostetes Foto am

Chris kümmert sich liebevoll um die kranke Seniorin.

So leben Chris und Norma

 

Happy New Year from Norma and me. She rang in 2017 in style last night! 👵🏻 #myneighbornorma

Ein von Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) gepostetes Foto am

Die beiden haben sogar gemeinsam Silvester gefeiert.

So leben Chris und Norma

 

Back together at last! Celebrating Norma's homecoming! 🍷#myneighbornorma 👵🏻👦🏻

Ein von Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) gepostetes Foto am

So leben Chris und Norma

So leben Chris und Norma

 

Norma reading about herself in the World Tribune this morning is the cutest thing! ❤👵🏻 #nmrk #myneighbornorma

Ein von Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore) gepostetes Foto am


Top Bilderstrecken
Artikel aus dem Ressort
Bilder aus dem Ressort