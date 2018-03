The Conservancy of Southwest Florida documented a Burmese python eating a white-tailed deer that weighed more than the python itself. This is believed to be the largest predator/prey ratio ever documented for the Burmese python, and possibly for any species of python. The findings will be published in the March 2018 issue of Herpetological Review. Watch as Conservancy Biologist Ian Bartoszek gives a press event to local media outlets about the find.