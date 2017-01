Yes @realdonaldtrump I will DJ at your inauguration if as payment you release your tax returns. Because yes, EVERYONE wants to see your hidden tax returns. Quid pro quo: I play an hour of public enemy tracks and you release your tax returns. Super simple, what are you afraid of? #artofthedeal

