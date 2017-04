BEST ICEHOCKEY WEDDING PROPOSAL EVER AT THE WOMEN'S WORLDS! Dutch Team Player #17 Cloë Keijzer proposed to UK's #6 Katie Henry right after the game NL - UK. #teamgoals #teamnl #teamgb #pyeongchang2017 #iihf #holland #oranjeboven IJshockey Nederland IIHF PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018