Well that was a pretty interesting 70.3 Ironman! Swim went well then I jumped on my awesome new bike to find that I hadn't charged the battery for the gears so I was stuck in the toughest gear with 900meters of climbing😬 ran a 1hr23min off the bike which I was pretty happy with, finished 3rd in age group so qualified for the World champs only to be disqualified for speeding in a go slow zone 🤦🏼‍♂️ Ah well onto the next one! Big thanks to @ceramicspeed @rudyproject @huubdesign @asics @sciconbags @ftechcycling @envecomposites #tririg and especially @iamspecialized_tri for my new shiv and this awesome video. @ironmantri #oceanside703 @team_ichiban

A post shared by Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT