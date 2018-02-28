Darmstadt, das mit 40 Gegentoren die schwächste Abwehr der Liga stellt, erkämpfte sich nach zuvor drei Niederlagen in Serie zuletzt ein 1:1 gegen Heidenheim.

Dynamo Dresden - SV Darmstadt 98 Darmstadt, das mit 40 Gegentoren die schwächste Abwehr der Liga stellt, erkämpfte sich nach zuvor drei Niederlagen in Serie zuletzt ein 1:1 gegen Heidenheim. Unser Tipp: 2:1

1.FC Kaiserslautern - 1. FC Union Berlin (beide Fr., 18.30 Uhr) Der FCK, der zuletzt zwei knappe Niederlagen in Folge kassierte, konnte nur eines seiner jüngsten acht Heimspiele gewinnen (drei Unentschieden und vier Niederlagen).

SV Sandhausen - FC Erzgebirge Aue Die Sandhäuser haben in ihren vergangenen vier Heimspielen zehn Zähler eingefahren. Die seit drei Auftritten unbesiegten Auer feierten beim jüngsten 2:1 gegen Kaiserslautern ihren ersten Rückrundensieg.

SV Sandhausen - FC Erzgebirge Aue Die Erzgebirgler konnten nur zwei ihrer bislang sechs Partien in Sandhausen gewinnen (zwei Unentschieden und zwei Niederlagen). Unser Tipp: 1:0

1. FC Nürnberg - SpVgg Greuther Fürth Nürnberg, das mit 46 Toren die stärkste Offensive der Liga stellt, konnte in seinen vergangenen fünf Heimspielen insgesamt elf Zähler einfahren (drei Siege und zwei Unentschieden).

Holstein Kiel - MSV Duisburg Die Duisburger, die in dieser Saison erst dreimal ohne einen eigenen Treffer blieben, haben nur eine ihrer vergangenen neun Partien verloren (fünf Siege und vier Unentschieden). Unser Tipp: 2:2

Eintracht Braunschweig - Jahn Regensburg Beim jüngsten 4:3 gegen Düsseldorf erzielte der Aufsteiger bereits zum achten Mal in dieser Saison mindestens drei Tore in einem Spiel. Unser Tipp: 1:1

Fortuna Düsseldorf - FC St. Pauli (alle So., 13.30 Uhr)



Der seit drei Auftritten sieglose Tabellenzweite Düsseldorf (ein Unentschieden und zwei Niederlagen) verlor beim jüngsten 3:4 in Regensburg erstmals in dieser Saison ein Spiel nach einer 3:0-Führung.