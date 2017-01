Dislocated wrist, dislocated elbow and compounded radius. The first 30h absolutely sucked as none of the pain killers worked and it was really swollen. Gonna need few surgeries to get all this dialed. 🔴 I have gotten so many messages and was so pleased to read all of them. I didn't message back as the circumstances right now are just a bit gnarly and it would probably take me a day to reply lol. Just know i saw them! Love all you! Gonna need a few days for further info.

