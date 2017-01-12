Ski-Star hatte schwerwiegende Nervenschäden
Lindsey Vonn veröffentlicht Reha-Video
"Was ich euch nicht gesagt habe, war, dass ich auch schwerwiegende Nervenschäden erlitten hatte", schrieb Vonn auf ihrer Facebook-Seite. Dazu stellte sie ein über fünfminütiges Video, das die Speed Queen bei ihrer Reha zeigt.
I am beyond thrilled that I am announcing my return to racing this weekend! It's been a grueling 9 weeks since my arm surgery with over 300 hours of therapy but all of my hard work is finally paying off! This video I made is very personal. I was very open with all of you regarding the bone fracture in my humerus but what I haven’t mentioned to you is the fact that I also had severe nerve damage. I have thought about whether I should share this information for a long time. In the end, I have opted to tell you because I feel my journey might also give hope to those with similar injuries. As you can see in the video, I woke up from surgery and had no function of my entire hand. I worked closely with my friend and physical therapist Lindsay Winninger and Patrick Rottenhofer every day to slowly regain my motor function. Today I am still struggling to do simple things like put on my ski glove and do my hair, but I'm at a point where I am comfortable with my hand in most situations. This has been the hardest recovery of my career to date but thankfully it has taken less time to heal than my knee injuries. After my 8 week checkup with Dr. Hackett, my bone showed significant healing and I was given the green light to start training and if I was comfortable, start racing. This is just a small piece of my journey back from rehab to racing. During the entire process I documented my progress and was also shadowed by a film crew from Eurosport. Together we captured every high and every low for my new docu-series 'Chasing History'. It will air in February, so you will be able to see my recovery as well as watch me continue to chase history in the future. Thank you for always supporting me no matter what obstacle I face. I have the greatest fans in the world and I am very thankful. And remember, nothing is impossible. If you fall, get back up! Xo LvPosted by Lindsey Vonn on Mittwoch, 11. Januar 2017
Vonn war am 10. November beim Super-G-Training in Copper Mountain/Colorado gestürzt und hatte sich dabei einen Spiralbruch im rechten Oberarm zugezogen. Als sie nach der Operation aufwachte, konnte sie wegen besagter Schäden ihre rechte Hand nicht mehr bewegen. Vonn sprach deshalb jetzt von der "schwersten Reha meiner Karriere" und "zermürbenden neun Wochen" seit der OP. Noch immer habe sie Probleme, einfache Dinge zu tun, wie ihren Skihandschuh anzuziehen oder sich die Haare zu machen. Für Skirennen aber reiche es.
Eine Dokumentation ("Chasing history"; dt. sinngemäß Rekordjagd), die in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Spartensender Eurosport entstand, zeigt Vonn auf ihrem Weg zurück. In dem Vorab-Video, das Vonn nun teilte, ist zu sehen, wie sie sich mit einfachsten Alltagsaufgaben wie Joghurt essen oder dem Halten von Wasserbechern quält. Warum das alles? "Die Antwort ist einfach: Ich liebe, was ich tue", schrieb Vonn einem fragenden User.
Am Samstag will Vonn bei der Abfahrt (10.45 Uhr) in Zauchensee ihr Saisondebüt geben, am Sonntag steht überdies eine Kombination an. "Worte können nicht beschreiben, wie sehr ich mich auf die Rückkehr freue", sagte die 32-Jährige: "Es waren harte Monate, aber das war es wert."
Schreiben Sie jetzt Ihre Meinung zu:
Lindsey Vonn veröffentlicht Reha-Video
Beachten Sie dabei bitte unsere Regeln für Leserkommentare.