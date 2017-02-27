Political messages are a tradition in German Carnival parades. This year, the city of Düsseldorf has a special one for Donald Trump: On one float, the President is seen raping the Statue of Liberty. On another one, Lady Liberty is beheading Trump. The slogan painted on her chest: "America, Resist!"

The Statue is smiling victoriously, holding up the President's separated head, the constitution in her other hand. Both floats follow one another in Düsseldorfs Carnival parade this Monday, telling a story for the spectators: The constitution is under attack - and retaliates.

Carnival parades take place all over Germany from Sunday till Tuesday. The ones in Düsseldorf and in Cologne are the biggest of their kind, each broadcast live in German television, and each with 1-1,5 million spectators on the streets.

Carnival floats designed as political caricatures are a big tradition in Germany, their motives publicly discussed. Last year, a Düsseldorf float showed Donald Trump screaming at the Statue of Liberty; "Make fascism great again" was the slogan painted on his hair. Pictures of the float went viral in social media; international media like the "Washington Post" covered it.

FOTO: Lisa Kreuzmann

Responsible for the floats at the Düsseldorf Carnival parade is Jacques Tilly, artist and cartoonist. This year, populist movements around the world (including Germany) are the main topic of his work. "We're experiencing a right-wing populist revolt, and it's attacking the values of democracy", Tilly said about his creations.

More about the Düsseldorf Carnival parade (in German)

(rls)